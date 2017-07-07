Travis Barker Shares Personalized ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ Video

Blink 182’s fourth and final version of their “Home Is Such A Lonely Place” video was released today with drummer Travis Barker opening his home to director Jason Goldwatch.

Goldwatch’s camera follows Barker as he gets a tattoo in his kitchen, rides his Special Edition Public Enemy P.K. Ripper with son Landon while daughter Alabama cruises along in her Escalade golf cart. Barker’s also captured applying temporary tattoos on Landon, skating on their backyard halfpipe and driving his classic Cadillac and International Harvester Scout. Like all three previous videos, Barker’s edit ends with him playing on stage with his bandmates in Blink.

Goldwatch’s previous edits followed Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and the entire band. Watch all edits below beginning with Barker’s.