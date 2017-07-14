Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm + Knott’s Soak City All Weekend

Listen all weekend for your chance to take the family to Knott’s Berry Farm, plus cool off at Orange County’s largest water park – Knott’s Soak City! Be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK to win a 4-pack of tickets to Knott’s Soak City Waterpark and a 4-pack of tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm!

The summer comes alive at Knott’s Berry Farm with new headline shows, one-of-a-kind entertainment including the return of Ghost Town Alive! where you can “Live the Wild West” – and don’t miss Snoopy’s Magnificent Magical Revue featuring Snoopy and magician extraordinaire Greg Wilson! Plus, cool off this summer at the newly expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark and check out the all new Shore Break, featuring seven new waterslides including a new family raft ride, The Wedge.

Grab your tickets and plan your trip to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark at knotts.com.