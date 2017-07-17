Eagles’ L.A. Performance Includes Vince Gill, Bob Seger, Deacon Frey

By Annie Reuter

Longtime fans of the Eagles in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (July 15) were in for a very special treat. The first night of their Classic West concert brought guest artists Vince Gill, Bob Seger and Glenn Frey’s 24-year-old son, Deacon Frey, to the stage.

Co-founder Frey died last year and his son stood in for the late singer during the first concert since his death. According to SetList.fm, the evening showcased all of the band’s hits including “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Take It to the Limit” and “New Kid in Town.”

“In case this is our last dance, we want to thank all the fans of Southern California,” Don Henley told Dodger Stadium crowd.

A stand-out moment included Seger sharing the stage with Gill and the Eagles for a spirited performance of “Heartache Tonight.” Seger took over on lead vocals for an animated rendition that would have made his co-writer on the song, Frey, proud. He ended the song by pointing up at the sky, in tribute to his late friend. Watch their performance below.

The tour continues at New York’s Citi Field on July 29 and 30.