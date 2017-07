By: Crystal Zahler

In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Game Of Thrones premiering it’s 7th season last night, Blue Bunny brought us the “Game of Cones!”

We can’t think of a better way to have spent Sunday than sitting on the this 7′ 2″ throne made of ice cream waffle cones!

Well, other than watching GoT and eating a scoop of your fave ice cream.

I know a good throne when I see one. #IceCreamIsComing #NationalIceCreamDay A post shared by Blue Bunny (@blue_bunny) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

The chair is in New York, so don’t worry that you didn’t get to experience all of its glory, we are having major FOMO too.