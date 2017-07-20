Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead of an apparent suicide, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told the AP “they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.”

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 a.m. PT.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Shortly after Cornell’s passing Bennington penned a passionate letter to the late Soundgarden singer.

Bennington was 41 years old.

This is a developing story.