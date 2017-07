Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are currently on their 40th Anniversary Tour which includes two sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl September 21st and September 22.

Well now, due to popular demand, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be playing a third night at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, September 25th with special guest Lucinda Williams!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 25th at 10am via Ticketmaster.