Daryl Hall & John Oates And Tears For Fears Postpone Dates

From management team:

July 24, 2017 – Due to a Tears For Fears family emergency, the Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears upcoming dates in San Jose, CA, on Tuesday, July 25th at the SAP Center, and Los Angeles, CA, on Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th at STAPLES Center, have been postponed. Additionally, the Tears For Fears headline show in Santa Barbara, CA on Wednesday, July 26th at the Santa Barbara Bowl will also be postponed. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.