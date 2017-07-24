Unicorn Froot Loops Are Here To Make Dreams Come True

By: Crystal Zahler

The unicorn craze strikes again! Unicorn Froot Loops are here and we can’t help but want a bowl of the magical cereal with milk right now.

Pink, purple and yellow colored “O’s” plus a giant Unicorn head and rainbow on the box makes us feel like this cereal can do no wrong.

Germany is in the midst of a unicorn craze. Among the wave of unicorn products are these new Unicorn Froot Loops. And glitter ketchup. And bratwurst. And diesel fuel… Check out #einhorn for all of them. A post shared by @candyhunting on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Oh, and if you happen to understand German, you can listen to this guys 8-minute review below:

Because of course, Unicorn Froot Loops are only available in Germany at the moment, so you’ll have to pretend they exist in the states just like we do with Unicorns everyday.