By: Crystal Zahler

Get ready for more of the UpSiDeDoWn with our bike-riding buddies Lucas, Dustin, Mike, Will, and of course Eleven!

Filled with plenty of suspense, we finally get a brand new glimpse into Season 2 of Stranger Things coming to Netflix on October 17th!

Between Eleven seemingly having a chance at escaping the Upside Down to the trailer’s soundtrack being Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” we couldn’t be more excited!