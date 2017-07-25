Don’t Feed The Asses in Riverside County

By: Crystal Zahler
An ordinance is officially in effect in Riverside County that could fine you up to $500 for feeding wild donkeys in the area.
We don’t know who these pesky rascals are that keep feeding the donkeys in the first place for this to become a problem, but none-the-less the county now has laws in place to try and prevent this issue.
First time offenders face a $100 fine, 2nd time offenders a $200 fine and 3rd time offenders (the true Ass-feeding rebels) will receive a $500 fine.
So abide by the law people and keep the animals safe!
Thanks.