Taco Bell & Lyft Bringing Us “Taco Mode”

By: Crystal Zahler

Just imagine you’re heading home from a wild night out and you’re starving, now you can order a Lyft in “Taco Mode” and they’ll take you to a Taco Bell drive-thru!

Lyft users may have thought about this or asked their driver to do this very thing in the past, but now there won’t be any hesitations!

Technically they are doing a test run this weekend starting July 27th through the 29th and then again August 3rd through the 5th, but we are pretty sure this is going to go great and should be a permanent option for Lyft riders all over the US in 2018.

All you have to do is use the Lyft App between the hours of 9:00pm and 2:00am in “Taco Mode” and you’ll be on your way to some delicious burritos and tacos!

Bonus: You also get free Doritos Locos and a ride in a “taco-themed car!”