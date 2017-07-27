The Killers Share ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ Album Tracklist

The Killers have shared the tracklisting for their forthcoming album Wonderful Wonderful.

The band’s fifth studio effort, their first in five years, does not currently have a release date but is expected later this year.

Check out the full tracklist below.

A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Rut

4. Life to Come

5. Run for Cover

6. Tyson vs. Douglas

7. Some Kind of Love

8. Out of My Mind

9. The Calling

10. Have All the Songs Been Written