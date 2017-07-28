Why Ian Zeiring’s Wife Loves Temecula

By Jackson Dodd

Erin Zeiring is no stranger to the Temecula Valley.

The popular blogger and wife to actor Ian Zeiring (90210, Sharknado) strolls down Temecula’s Old Town Front Street, sampling olive oil, checking out clothing boutiques, and browsing antique shops.

“One of the things I love to do in Temecula is explore and shop,” she says.

Zeiring heads into the Temecula Olive Oil Company, where she sampled a basil-infused olive oil. “Since I love to cook for Ian and the girls, I wanted to check out this place,” she adds.

Continuing her trek in Temecula, Zeiring making it a point to stop at the local gastropub, Crush & Brew, where she samples a pork belly and Brussels sprout flatbread.

“The apple cider drizzle is so good,” she compliments.

Only 90-miles from Los Angeles, Temecula is one of the most historic communities in Southern California, attracting visitors from far and wide set out to experience all the Temecula Valley has to offer.