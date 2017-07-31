Starbucks Coffee Garnished With Beef Jerky Coming Up

By: Crystal Zahler

Starbucks is releasing a drink called “Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist” which will have a beef jerky piece skewered and sitting across the top!

Normally coffee lovers never really seemed to be associated with beef jerky lovers to us, especially in the mornings, but who knows.

The cold brew coffee will come from a nitro tap and be infused with black pepper syrup. The top layer will be cold honey foam, sprinkled with pink peppercorn.

Whether you’re disgusted or highly intrigued and ready to try it out, the drink (for now) is only available in Seattle.

LA might just be lucky if this drink skips our city, but who knows what Starbucks has in store for us!