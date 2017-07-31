Starbucks Coffee Garnished With Beef Jerky Coming Up

July 31, 2017 12:37 PM
A woman holds a Starbucks coffee cup in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 28. 2013. The US economy grew more strongly than initially thought in the fourth quarter last year but was still moving at a sluggish 0.4 percent annual pace, the Department of Commerce said on March 28. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jewel Samad//Getty Images)

By: Crystal Zahler

Starbucks is releasing a drink called “Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist” which will have a beef jerky piece skewered and sitting across the top!

Normally coffee lovers never really seemed to be associated with beef jerky lovers to us, especially in the mornings, but who knows.

The cold brew coffee will come from a nitro tap and be infused with black pepper syrup. The top layer will be cold honey foam, sprinkled with pink peppercorn.

Whether you’re disgusted or highly intrigued and ready to try it out, the drink (for now) is only available in Seattle.

LA might just be lucky if this drink skips our city, but who knows what Starbucks has in store for us!

 

