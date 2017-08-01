Daryl Hall & John Oates And Tears For Fears Reschedule Tour Dates

August 1, 2017 10:06 AM
(Kevin Winter/David Livingston/Getty Images)

Last week Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears announced that due to a Tears For Fears family emergency, the July 25th show at the SAP Center in San Jose, the July 26th show at Santa Barbara Bowl, and the July 28th & 29th shows at Staples Center in LA would be rescheduled, and all purchased tickets would be honored.

Today (August 1st), Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears have released the dates of their rescheduled LA and San Jose shows, which are as follows:

  • Thursday, September 14 – STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
  • Friday, September 15 – STAPLES Center, Los Angeles
  • Sunday, September 17 – SAP Center, San Jose, CA

For the two Los Angeles dates:

  • The July 28 tickets will be honored for the September 14 date.
  • The July 29 tickets will be honored for the September 15 date.
