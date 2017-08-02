The Bacon Brothers Surprise at Karaoke Fundraiser for Alexandria Police

August 2, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: bacon brothers

The Bacon Brothers, actor Kevin and his brother Michael, recently made a surprise appearance for a great cause.

The Alexandria Police Foundation partnered with Kevin Bacon’s non-profit SixDegrees.org to raise money for the department which includes officers Kevin Jobe, Nicole Battaglia and Alexander Jensen, who defended United States congressmen when they were attacked by a gunman during their baseball practice on June 14 of this year.

The brothers set up a surprise the with police chief Michael Brown. “We set it up so that he started singing “Footloose” at karaoke, and then he’s like, ‘Oh, this is not going well. I need help.’ And we came out.” the brothers told WCBS FM.

Check out footage of the performance below.

 

