LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan Receive Kennedy Center Honors

By Abby Hassler

Honorees have been announced the 2017 Kennedy Center Annual Awards. This year’s recipients are LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear and Carmen de Lavallade.

The artists for the 40th annual celebration were announced today (Aug. 3); the event will be held this December and broadcast on CBS.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein remarked that the Kennedy Center Honor acknowledges the outstanding careers of the five selected artists that have shaped American culture through their work.

“This is a truly exceptional slate of honorees – made even more special by the fact that we will honor these artists as we also celebrate four decades of the Kennedy Center Honors,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said. “Each of this year’s honorees became known to and loved by the world because of their complete originality and bold genius. They are creators of the highest order, and as President Kennedy’s living memorial, the Kennedy Center is so proud to shine a light on their boundless ‘contributions to the human spirit.'”

The event will take place at the Kennedy Center Opera House on December 3 and will air on CBS December 26.