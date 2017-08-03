Star Wars VR Game Coming To SoCal

August 3, 2017 2:36 PM
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By: Crystal Zahler

Surprise! A Star Wars Virtual Reality game is heading to Downtown Disney!

While we know Star Wars Land is opening sometime in 2019, there isn’t news yet on when this new VR game, “Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire” will be up and running.

Not much is actually known about the game, except whatever there is to know about the companies behind the collaboration: Lucasfilm, ILMxLAB, and The Void.

The Void is known to mix real-life objects with virtual items, creating a reality known as the “hyper-world,” which the company has used for previous games.

Imagine you’re wearing a VR headset in order to be “inside” this other world (maybe even interacting with a Star Wars character), then add the effect of seeing a wall or chair in the game, and being able to physically reach out and touch or even sit on it.

Mind blown.

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire is set to be at both California and Florida Downtown Disney locations.

