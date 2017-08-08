Best Activities To Know About This Week In Orange County – August 7

This week, take advantage of these special events before they’re gone. From a cartooning class for tweens to a country music festival on the beach, there is plenty to see and do. Foodies will love the Taste of Downtown Disney, an annual event offering many different flavors from the entertainment complex outside Disneyland, as well as the special Boss Hog Burger that will soon be a thing of the past. It’s also the start of the Rams training camp, right here in Orange County, and the last weekend of the Orange County Fair. End the week right with some relaxing yoga—and kick back and relax until next week’s slew of fun activities.



Monday, August 7





Tween Cartooning Class

www.ylpl.org Yorba Linda Public Library18181 Imperial HighwayYorba Linda, CA 92886(714) 777-2873 The Yorba Linda Public Library’s special “Just for Tweens” series has been providing entertainment for children all summer long. From learning survival skills and joining in on book clubs to playing casino games and learning about magical illusions, kids in grades 4 to 8 have had the chance to learn plenty of new things on their break from school. Well, the series continues this week with a cartooning class. Starting at 3 p.m., students will learn how to draw a variety of classic cartoons—from Snoopy and Spongebob Squarepants to characters from Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The free event lasts for more than an hour, offering a chance for kids to stay busy, learn a new skill and enhance their creativity while school is out.



Tuesday, August 8





Savor the Boss Hog Burger

www.hopdoddy.com Hopdoddy Burger Bar401 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 640-2337 Tuesday marks the last day to try the Boss Hog Burger at Hopdoddy. The perfect blend of barbecue and bacon, this savory angus burger is topped with pulled pork and apple-smoked bacon before it is smothered with sweet mustard barbecue sauce. Tillamook cheddar cheese and jalapeno coleslaw complete the specialty meal. The perfect complement is the peach cobbler shake, filled with whiskey-marinated peaches and flaky piecrust, which will be available for an additional week past the Boss Hog special. If you can’t make it by Tuesday to try this summertime special, don’t fear as the Goodnight/Good Cause Burger is another great choice. Topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and a hickory barbecue sauce, $1 from each burger sold is donated to a local nonprofit.



Wednesday, August 9





Rams and Chargers Training Camp

www.therams.com Microsemi Field903 West Peltason DriveIrvine, CA 92617 Although the Los Angeles Rams have already started training at UCI’s Microsemi Field, this Wednesday marks a special day for the team’s training camp. The Rams will hold a joint practice with Los Angeles’ newest NFL team, the Chargers. For one afternoon only, watch as both teams take the field to practice for the upcoming season, which includes a pre-season game between the two teams at the L.A. Coliseum on August 26. Wednesday is also Throwday Day, so dress up in throwback gear, snag a limited edition flag and keep your eyes peeled for Rams legends. The Rams will continue their public training camps at UCI through August 17, and children between the ages of 5 and 14 have a chance to get post-practice autographs each day. Visit the Rams Kids Club tent in the Fan Zone for more information.



Thursday, August 10





Taste of Downtown Disney

www.disneyland.com Downtown Disney1313 South Harbor BoulevardAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4565 While Disneyland Park and the neighboring California Adventure offer plenty of thrills, the Downtown Disney district has its own array of shopping and restaurants to enjoy—without the steep entrance fee that comes with visiting the theme parks. On Thursday night, the complex will present the 10th annual Taste of Downtown Disney, where visitors can savor the flavors of the district’s restaurants while enjoying its ambiance, live music and an onstage art experience. Participating restaurants include Catal Restaurant & Uva Bar, Earl of Sandwich, the ESPN Zone, La Brea Bakery, Tortilla Jo’s, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Jamba Juice, Naples Ristorante e Pizzeria and Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen. Beyond general admission tickets, enjoy exclusive experiences with VIP tickets for Tortilla Jo’s, Ghirardelli Chocolate, AMC and WonderGround Gallery.

Friday, August 11





Attend The O.C. Fair For Its Last Weekend

www.ocfair.com OC Fair88 Fair DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 708-1500 This is the last weekend of the Orange County Fair, a favorite pastime for locals and visitors in the summer months. Stop by to see the livestock animals, including Violet’s piglets that were born at the end of July and a recent addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales. There are also a variety of tasty foods to enjoy, from fried avocados to barbecue pork legs to chocolate covered cheesecake. Once you’ve had your fill of fair food, hop on some thrill rides, view the fair from the top of the Ferris wheel or try your hand at some carnival games to win plush prizes. Fair entertainment is always a treat too, with big name acts at the Pacific Amphitheater and smaller local acts on various stages within the fairgrounds. Other entertainment options include a variety of action sports, vendor booths for shopping and the art and culinary exhibitions.



Saturday, August 12





Coastal Country Jam

www.coastalcountryjam.com Huntington State Beach21601 Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92646 What better way to spend a Saturday in summer than at the beach? While a sunny, sand-filled adventure is the epitome of summertime fun, toss in some live music and delicious cocktails and it’s the perfect day. The third Coastal Country Jam since last year will feature Billy Currington as the headliner with support from artists like Walker Hayes, Sunny Sweeney, Daniel Bonte and more. But the fun doesn’t just lie in the country music. A variety of beach bars will keep guests hydrated with cold beer and cocktails throughout the day, with additional food vendors cooking up some barbecue for all to enjoy. There will also be line dancing lessons, opportunities to ride a mechanical bull and plenty of hammocks and bean bags to relax in on the beach. The 21+ event will run from noon to 9 p.m.



Sunday, August 13





Yoga at The Camp

www.navawell.com The Camp2937 Bristol StreetCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 966-6661 Sundays were made for relaxing, and this weekend is no different. Stop by The Camp, a shopping complex and green gathering spot in Costa Mesa, for a sunny Sunday morning yoga class. Navawell will host the event, which is meant to wake the body and invigorate the senses while calming the mind. Bring your own mat and water bottle and get ready to try your best asanas in the center’s shady tree house with some fun music playing. Then stick around afterward to mingle with other yoga enthuiasts for grab a bite to eat at one of The Camp’s restaurants. One-fifth of the proceeds from Yoga at The Camp will go toward local charities.

