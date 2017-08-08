Pets Do Not Benefit Kids’ Health, Study Finds

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) — Dogs and cats have no “significant” impact on children’s mental and physical health, according to a new study by the RAND Corporation.

Described by the journal as Anthrozoos as the “largest-ever study” on the link between pet ownership and children’s well-being, the study contradicts previous research that suggests that pets help children breathe easier, become more empathetic and experience similar benefits.

However, the nonprofit research organization’s study also suggests that family income, language skills and types of family housing have a significant impact on a child’s health.

Read more at CBSLA.com.