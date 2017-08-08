Steven Van Zandt Announces 2017 ‘Soulfire’ Tour

By Hayden Wright

Steven Van Zandt, legendary E Street Band guitarist, and his band Disciples of Soul will tour the country this fall behind their latest release Soulfire. Dates begin September 23 at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theater.

Related: Watch Bruce Springsteen Surprise Fans at Steven Van Zandt Concert

Before heading out, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will also co-headline the Laid Back Festival in NJ, a Gregg Allman tribute show that will also include Jackson Browne and Peter Wolf.

Here’s a full list of dates for Van Zandt’s Soulfire Tour:

SEPTEMBER

21 – Holmdel, NJ – Laid Back Festival #

23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol

25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater *

27 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theater

29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum

OCTOBER

1 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

2 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

4 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

6 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9 – Toronto, ON -Danforth Music Hall

13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

15 – Seattle WA – Showbox SODO *

18 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

22 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

24 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live *

# Festival Appearance