A Speakeasy Themed Burlesque Brunch Hits DTLA

By: Crystal Zahler

Get ready! This Sunday brunch put on by Drunken Devil Productions, will have bottomless mimosas, burlesque performances and a whole meal!

Deviled Eggs: A Burlesque Brunch will be held in downtown LA at the “D’Vine Lounge, a hidden wine cellar underneath the O Hotel” according to Drunken Devil.

Perfectly adding to the Speakeasy effect and Jazz age feels for all guests who attend.

Debuting on Sunday, August 27th at 11:00am, Deviled Eggs brunch tickets are $45 for the meal alone, but you can add $15 on top of that to get bottomless mimosas! YAS.