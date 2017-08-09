Chocolate Glaze Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For Limited Time

By: Crystal Zahler

Specially made to celebrate the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme brings us Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts.

In order to coincide with the solar eclipse, the company is eclipsing their original glaze doughnuts with chocolate so that anyone can celebrate from wherever they are!

These delicious doughnuts will be available Monday August 21st, the same day as the solar eclipse. Luckily if you don’t have the patience to wait (we definitely don’t!) the chocolate glaze doughnuts will also be available during “Hot Light” hours, which will be during the evenings of August 19th and 20th.

Be ready to have your mouth water as you watch this sneak peek video of the delicious doughnuts!

Check out which Krispy Kreme is participating near you here and have the “tastiest eclipse” ever!