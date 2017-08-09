Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Get presale tickets Thursday at 10am!

Fountain Valley Man Claims He Found Dead Geckos In His Heineken

August 9, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Heineken, Leopard Geckos

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A Fountain Valley man says he found two dead leopard geckos in his beer can, in a lawsuit filed against Heineken.

George Toubbeh claims that after drinking from a 24-ounce Heineken he purchased from a Ralphs in August 2015, he became violently ill, suffering abdominal pain and vomiting, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County Superior Court.

geckos in beer Fountain Valley Man Claims He Found Dead Geckos In His Heineken

(credit: CBS)

Read more at CBSLA.com.

When his daughter examined the beer can, she found two juvenile leopard geckos inside, according to the lawsuit. Leopard geckos are commonly sold as pets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live