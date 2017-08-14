Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Rails Against White Nationalists

By Abby Hassler

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has always been outspoken about his political beliefs. Following the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virgina, over the weekend, Armstrong felt the need to speak out against the white supremacists who caused much of the violence.

“My heart feels heavy. I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger,” Armstrong wrote on Facebook. “It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—— hate racism more than anything.”

“The spirit of Green Day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” Armstrong continued. “We grew up fearing nuclear holocaust because of the cold war. those days are feeling way too relevant these days. these issues are our ugly past.. and now it’s coming to haunt us. always resist these doomsday politicians. and in the words of our punk forefathers .. Nazi punks f— off.”