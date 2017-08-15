Experience The Frightening ‘IT’ Haunted House For Free

By: Crystal Zahler

Stephen King’s famous book, turned mini-series, turned 80’s movie, ‘IT’ finally gets its chance on the big screen. But before you run to a theater on September 8th to see ‘IT’, there’s just one additional fright from Pennywise The Dancing Clown, a walk through the Neibolt House.

Watching the 80’s version of ‘IT’ had its hand in many children growing up extremely afraid of clowns, even shower drains and sewers.

The general consensus from the movie is clowns are creepy… Pennywise The Dancing Clown (favorite form of the evil from the movie) is next level freaky.

29 Neibolt Street, where ‘IT’ resides in a boarded up house is being brought to life on Hollywood and Vine that you can actually experience!

Georgie, the little boy who loses his paper boat down the drain in the trailer, will be guiding your “Losers Club” of 7 people around the 2 story house for a frightening 20 minutes. Filled with authentic film props, animatronics and live actors, prepare for lots of jump scares and plenty of freaky clowns as if you were actually in the movie.

Once you experience this, you may never look at clowns the same.

‘The IT Experience: Neibolt House’ is open now through September 10th from 1:00pm to 11:00pm daily. You can reserve a ticket, which so far have all sold out, but you can still put a request in for the wait list. More tickets will be released soon and there is also walk-up availability daily! Have fun.