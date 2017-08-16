Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale NOW!

Stream Metallica’s Last North American Show Tonight

August 16, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Metallica
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Metallica fans could very well break the internet tonight (August 16) when the metal legends live stream the final North American show on their “Hardwired” tour from Edmonton, Canada.

Related: Metallica Sing Rihanna, Go Grocery Shopping on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The band will get a few weeks off after tonight’s gig and then hit the road again in September for run of dates throughout Europe.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45p EST/7:45p PST.

Check out the live stream below.

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live