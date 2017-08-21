Pearl Jam Share Wrigley Field Documentary Details

By Scott T. Sterling

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pearl Jam have announced a new documentary film and accompanying soundtrack, Let’s Play Two, in celebration of the band’s two sold-out shows at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs’ historic 2016 season which culminated in a World Series championship.

“In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location,” explains Let’s Play Two director Danny Clinch in a press release. “When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it’s going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a 108 year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you’re ready for it.”

Serving as the film’s theatrical premiere, Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will host special members-only screenings of Let’s Play Two at Metro in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood on Wednesday, September 27th and Thursday, September 28th. The doc will then enjoy week-long worldwide theatrical engagements in select markets starting on September 29th in addition to special one night only theatrical events beginning on October 3rd.

The soundtrack will released simultaneous to the film on September 29th, with the home video release set for November 17th. The soundtrack is available for pre-order now at pearljam.com.

Both the film and soundtrack will feature songs spanning Pearl Jam’s 25-year career, from 1991 debut album, Ten, through 2013 full-length, Lightning Bolt.

Watch the trailer and see the complete tracklist below.

1. Low Light

2. Better Man

3. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

4. Last Exit

5. Lightning Bolt

6. Black Red Yellow

7. Black

8. Corduroy

9. Given To Fly

10. Jeremy

11. Inside Job

12. Go

13. Crazy Mary

14. Release

15. Alive

16. All The Way

17. I’ve Got A Feeling