Trent Reznor Scores Ken Burns Vietnam Documentary

By Scott T. Sterling
Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor and longtime production partner Atticus Ross have once again teamed up to make new music.
This time, it’s to create the score for The Vietnam War, a new 10-part series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that will begin airing on PBS on September 17, 2017.
The score will feature ninety minutes of music spread across two CDs as well as a triple-vinyl set. The series will also come with a soundtrack album composed of iconic songs from the area by artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Nina Simone, Santana and Marvin Gaye. See the full tracklist for both albums below.
“We are incredibly honored to be a part of this project. With ‘The Vietnam War,’ Ken, Lynn and Sarah have created something of vital importance,” explained Reznor and Ross in a press release. “To bear witness to their process was immensely inspiring. The sheer scale of the project combined with the magnitude of the subject matter was initially daunting for us, but the commitment, care and reverence they displayed made the experience deeply satisfying on many levels.”
THE VIETNAM WAR – ORIGINAL SCORE
CD 1
1. Less Likely
2. Four Enclosed Walls
3. The Forever Rain
4. Remnants
5. Other Ways To Get To The Same Place
6. Torn Polaroid
7. Before Dawn
8. What Comes Back
9. Justified Response
10. Counting Ticks
CD 2
1. A World Away
2. The Right Things
3. Passing The Point
4. Strangers In Lockstep
5. Before And After Faith
6. The Same Dream
7. Haunted
THE VIETNAM WAR – THE SOUNDTRACK
CD 1
1. A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL – Bob Dylan
2. HELLO VIETNAM – Johnnie Wright
3. IT’S MY LIFE – The Animals
4. EVE OF DESTRUCTION – Barry McGuire
5. TURN! TURN! TURN! – The Byrds
6. MASTERS OF WAR – The Staple Singers
7. MUSTANG SALLY – Wilson Pickett
8. SMOKESTACK LIGHTNIN’ – Howlin’ Wolf
9. BACKLASH BLUES – Nina Simone
10. THE SOUND OF SILENCE – Simon & Garfunkel
11. ONE TOO MANY MORNINGS – Bob Dylan
12. AIN’T TOO PROUD TO BEG – The Temptations
13. ARE YOU EXPERIENCED? – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
14. I’M A MAN – The Spencer Davis Group
15. GREEN ONIONS – Booker T and The MG’s
16. STRANGE BREW – Cream
17. WAIST DEEP IN THE BIG MUDDY (Live) – Pete Seeger
18. A WHITER SHADE OF PALE – Procol Harum
19. THE LORD IS IN THIS PLACE – Fairport Convention
20. FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH – Buffalo Springfield
CD 2
1. DON’T THINK TWICE, IT’S ALL RIGHT – Bob Dylan
2. PIECE OF MY HEART – Big Brother & The Holding Company
3. MAGIC CARPET RIDE – Steppenwolf
4. THE LETTER – The Box Tops
5. BAD MOON RISING – Creedence Clearwater Revival
6. SOUL SACRIFICE – Santana
7. TELL THE TRUTH – Otis Redding
8. OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE – Merle Haggard
9. THE THRILL IS GONE – B.B. King
10. PSYCHEDELIC SHACK – The Temptations
11. OHIO – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
12. GET TOGETHER – The Youngbloods
13. GIMME SHELTER – The Rolling Stones
14. TAIL DRAGGER – Link Wray
15. AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL – Ray Charles
16. WHAT’S GOING ON – Marvin Gaye
17. BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER – Simon & Garfunkel
18. LET IT BE – The Beatles