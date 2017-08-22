Prophets of Rage Reveal Intense ‘Radical Eyes’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Rap-rock super-group Prophets of Rage have returned with a bracing music video for the track, “Radical Eyes.”

The hard-hitting clip explores America’s history of racial tensions and civil rights struggles over the years, with stark imagery of protests and rioting juxtaposed with images of radical icons from across the board including Malcolm X, David Duke, George Carlin and Alex Jones. Harsh pictures from the recent violence in Charlottesville, VA, are also included in the video.

The clip also features the heads of various politicians, including President Trump, exploding in a bloody mess. Some viewers may find this content disturbing.

“Radical Eyes” is the latest track from Prophets of Rage’s upcoming debut album, Unf— the World, due September 15.

Watch the clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.