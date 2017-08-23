Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale NOW!

It’s a Guyliner weekend on Jack FM! Listen To Win Tickets To Select Shows!

Filed Under: Adam Ant, Billy Idol, contest, Guyliner, Morrissey, New Order
Billy Idol (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s a Guyliner weekend on Jack FM!  Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to each of these shows:

  • New Order at the Hollywood Bowl on September 18
  • Adam Ant at the Greek Theatre on September 30
  • Morrissey, with Billy Idol, at the Hollywood Bowl on November 10

And we’re throwing in a tube of eyeliner* to get you ready for all three shows!  Just listen for your cue to call and be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK to win!

*Tube of eyeliner is actually a $10 gift card to Ulta Beauty

See official rules here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live