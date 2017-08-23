It’s a Guyliner weekend on Jack FM! Listen To Win Tickets To Select Shows!

It’s a Guyliner weekend on Jack FM! Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to each of these shows:

New Order at the Hollywood Bowl on September 18

Adam Ant at the Greek Theatre on September 30

Morrissey, with Billy Idol, at the Hollywood Bowl on November 10

And we’re throwing in a tube of eyeliner* to get you ready for all three shows! Just listen for your cue to call and be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK to win!

*Tube of eyeliner is actually a $10 gift card to Ulta Beauty

See official rules here.