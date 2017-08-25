Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale NOW!

Morrissey Announces Second Hollywood Bowl Show November 11

After selling out the first night, Morrissey has added a second show at the Hollywood Bowl
After selling out the first night, Morrissey has added a second show at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, November 11th with special guest Billy Idol.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 29th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

Morrissey recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new album on November 17th. Low in High-School, Morrissey’s 11th studio effort, will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, colored vinyl, and limited-edition cassette.

Fans of Morrissey’s original band, The Smiths, are also in for a bit of news: a special five LP box set deluxe version of The Smiths’ groundbreaking 1986 album, The Queen is Dead, is set for release on October 20.

