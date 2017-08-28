Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Jack FM’s Knott’s Scary Farm Takeover

Listen all week, every hour 6a through 11p, for your chance to win tickets for you and 3 friends to join us as we take over Knott’s Scary Farm on Thursday, September 21! Listen for your cue to call and be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK to win!

Knott’s Scary Farm is the most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can’t be found anywhere else. New nightmarish experiences this year include the horrifying Dark Ride, a maze that takes you through an abandoned carnival ride where questionable carny folk still linger in the shadows, or survive the wrath of the murderous 7-foot tall creature that haunts The Hollow in Pumpkin Eater. Armed with only a faulty flashlight, face the terror of the Green Witch’s house in Trick or Treat: Lights Out. Enlist to fight the flesh-craving zombies in an all-out war against the undead by blasting through the infected city in the only Halloween interactive experience of its kinds, Special Ops: Infected. With 13 haunted attractions and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures roaming the park, your nightmares never end at Knott’s Scary Farm. Open select nights from September 21 through October 31.