No Relief: More Record-Breaking Temps Likely Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The potential for record-breaking temperatures will continue across Southern California Tuesday, with the heat wave persisting through Friday and possibly into Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Friday for the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, inland Orange County, the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Highs across the region will range from 102 to 110 degrees.

A Flex Alert was also issued Tuesday by the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s power grid.

Between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Californians are urged to conserve power by setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and avoiding using major appliances.

A Flex Alert is issued when hot temperatures can put a strain on the state’s power supply.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also Tuesday issued an air quality advisory for Pomona and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys. People with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory issues should avoid outdoor activities due to the unhealthy air quality.

Meanwhile, a less severe heat advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday for the Orange and L.A. County coasts — including Malibu, Santa Monica and Long Beach – and the L.A. metro area – including downtown, Beverly Hills and Hollywood, where highs will range from the upper-80s to mid-90s.

“The combination of strong high pressure and weak onshore flow will continue to produce dangerously hot temperatures across the region through at least the end of the week and possibly into the Labor Day weekend,” according to an NWS statement.

The high heat is creating an elevated risk of wildfire, but the absence of high winds over long stretches of the day means that red flag conditions likely will not be reached, even though humidity levels during the day will be relatively low at between 10 and 20 percent, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Temperatures will be 9 degrees above normal Tuesday in downtown L.A., 10 degrees above normal in Lancaster, and 18 degrees above normal in Woodland Hills, Kaplan said. They’ll begin a slow retreat on Friday.