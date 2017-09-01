Flex Alert Friday As Stifling Heat Envelops SoCal

Visit the CBSLA.com weather center for up-to-the-minute forecasts, radar, maps and more.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Sweltering temperatures across Southern California have prompted the manager of the state’s electricity grid to issue another Flex Alert Friday, urging residents to conserve energy to avoid outages.

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert that will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use,” according to Cal- ISO, which also issued a Flex-Alert Tuesday.

