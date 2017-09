Listen all Labor Day weekend for your chance to grab a 6-pack of tickets to the Jack FM End of Summer Clam Bake at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet on Saturday, September 9!

Catch performances by:

No Duh (tribute to No Doubt)

Blonde Day (tribute to Blondie)

Crimes of Passion (tribute to Pat Benatar)

Heart to Heart (tribute to Heart)

Purchase your tickets now at sfsswapmeet.com. 21+

