Tom Jones Postpones US Tour

Tom Jones will be delaying his US tour. From his press release:

Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour, which was due to commence in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday 6th September.

Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible. Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018. Any customers wishing to get a refund should contact their point of purchase.