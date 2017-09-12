Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale NOW!

J.J Abrams Returns To ‘Star Wars’ Universe To Direct ‘Episode IX’

J.J. Abrams, Star Wars
J.J. Abrams (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Matchless)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief following the announcement Tuesday that J.J. Abrams has returned to write and direct “Star Wars: Episode IX” after Colin Trevorrow dropped out of the project last week.

Disney released the news on its website Tuesday. Abrams will co-write “Episode IX” — the final installment of the new Stars Wars trilogy — with screenwriter Chris Terrio. Abrams previously directed “The Force Awakens” in 2015. Rian John directed “The Last Jedi,” which will be released in theaters in December.

“With ‘The Force Awakens,’ J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement.

Lucasfilm reported last week that the company and Trevorrow had mutually chosen to part ways citing differing visions for the project.

It is unclear if shakeup will affect the film’s previously set May 2019 release date. Production was expected to begin next year.

