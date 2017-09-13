Guide To Huntington Beach’s Surf City Surf Dog 2017

Get ready for 3 days of fun for your pooch as Surf Dog Events presents Surf City, Surf Dog in Surf City USA, otherwise known as Huntington Beach! The dog surfing contest will be held for three days, and it sure to be great time. Bringing together the community, dog lovers, surfers, families and pets for a few days of fun, the event also aims to fund-raise for charities including Barks of Love, French Bulldog Rescue Network, Huntington Dog Beach and many others.



Where



Schedule



(credit: Dominique Labrecque Photography)

Named one of the country’s top dog friendly beaches, Huntington Beach is the perfect place to hold the events for Surf City Surf Dog. Three days of activities for you and your four-legged friend away with tons of events to take part in!



Friday, September 22, 2017



Bella Terra

7777 Edinger Ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Kick off the weekend with an opening ceremony and pooch party/fashion show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Bella Terra in Huntington Beach. The open-air dining, shopping and entertainment center in the heart of the city offers something for everyone! The Pooch Party is free to get into, and offers a step-and-repeat for red-carpet photos, music, a fashion show as well as plenty of exhibitors like Top Dog Barkery, Patio Pet Life, Frenchie Bulldog Pet Supply and many others. Thirsty? There will be a beer and wine garden thanks to Cheese Addiction Huntington Beach and others with pints of beer, and wine pours for $8. Want to attend? RSVP here



Saturday, September 23, 2017

100 Goldenwest Street & PCH

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Saturday is all about The McKenny Subaru Surf City Surf Dog Competition. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., head over to 100 Goldenwest Street and PCH and experience a free event for spectators to watch some of the best surFURS looking for the perfect waves, as well as a dog expo, food trucks and plenty of family fun!



7am – Check In Opens

8am – 1:30pm – Doggy SurFUR Expo

8am – 2:30pm – Surf City Surf Dog® Surf Competition

2pm – 2:30pm – Finals

3pm – Awards/Closing Ceremony



Pacific City

21010 Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Once you’ve watched pooches surfing the day away, make time between 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience an outdoor movie thanks to the NY Dog Film Festival. For just $25 paid admission, you’ll see canine-themed films from around the world. The NY Dog Film Festival will feature a double header with two 70 minute showings.



Sunday, September 24, 2017

Pirate Coast Paddle Company

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Close out the weekend by taking advantage of a post comPETition meet up for all dog surfers thanks to Pirate Coast Paddle Company. Rent a stand up paddle board, and a life vest at a special rate for just $20 per hour.