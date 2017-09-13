Guide To Huntington Beach’s Surf City Surf Dog 2017

(credit: Dominique Labrecque Photography)
Huntington Dog Beach
100 Goldenwest Street
Huntington Beach
Dates: September 22, 2017 – September 24, 2017
Named one of the country’s top dog friendly beaches, Huntington Beach is the perfect place to hold the events for Surf City Surf Dog. Three days of activities for you and your four-legged friend away with tons of events to take part in!
Friday, September 22, 2017
Bella Terra
7777 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Kick off the weekend with an opening ceremony and pooch party/fashion show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Bella Terra in Huntington Beach. The open-air dining, shopping and entertainment center in the heart of the city offers something for everyone! The Pooch Party is free to get into, and offers a step-and-repeat for red-carpet photos, music, a fashion show as well as plenty of exhibitors like Top Dog Barkery, Patio Pet Life, Frenchie Bulldog Pet Supply and many others. Thirsty? There will be a beer and wine garden thanks to Cheese Addiction Huntington Beach and others with pints of beer, and wine pours for $8. Want to attend? RSVP here
Saturday, September 23, 2017
100 Goldenwest Street & PCH
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Saturday is all about The McKenny Subaru Surf City Surf Dog Competition. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., head over to 100 Goldenwest Street and PCH and experience a free event for spectators to watch some of the best surFURS looking for the perfect waves, as well as a dog expo, food trucks and plenty of family fun!
7am – Check In Opens
8am – 1:30pm – Doggy SurFUR Expo
8am – 2:30pm – Surf City Surf Dog® Surf Competition
2pm – 2:30pm – Finals
3pm – Awards/Closing Ceremony
Pacific City
21010 Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Once you’ve watched pooches surfing the day away, make time between 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience an outdoor movie thanks to the NY Dog Film Festival. For just $25 paid admission, you’ll see canine-themed films from around the world. The NY Dog Film Festival will feature a double header with two 70 minute showings.
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Pirate Coast Paddle Company
1131 Back Bay Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Close out the weekend by taking advantage of a post comPETition meet up for all dog surfers thanks to Pirate Coast Paddle Company. Rent a stand up paddle board, and a life vest at a special rate for just $20 per hour.