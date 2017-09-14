Los Angeles’ Top Signature Desserts

Whether you are a cookie, cake, ice cream or pie person, Los Angeles’ restaurants offers something for everyone. There are those days when you are craving something to satisfy, but don’t know how where to best fulfill that craving. Luckily for you dessert fiends out there, we’ve compiled a list of the most mouth-watering and delicious sweet treats to try.





www.aftersicecream.com Afters Ice Cream1265 E Green St.Pasadena, CA 91106 Afters Ice Cream is home to premium ice cream and the creators of the Milky Bun. The Milky Bun is their version of an ice cream sandwich and is made with a glazed or un-glazed donut, one flavor of their Vietnamese ice cream flavors and one free topping.





www.j-fat.com Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern1733 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 292-5222 Offering regional American cuisine with an artisanal touch, Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern was created to be a social gathering place that served great food and drinks. One of their signature desserts is the Bananageddon, a deconstructed Banana Cream Pie converted into an ice cream sundae. Serving two or more, the dessert is made up of fresh bananas, pastry cream, pecan blondie crumbles, butter pecan ice cream, salty caramel sauce, candied pecans, white chocolate and whipped cream.





www.sweetladyjane.com Sweet Lady Jane8360 Melrose Ave,Los Angeles, CA 90069(323) 653-7145 While dating Donald Lockhart, now her husband, Jane Lockhart would experiment with some simple desserts in her kitchen. Lockhart opened Sweet Lady Jane in 1988 and it has been an L.A. staple ever since. Her most popular cake is the Triple Berry Cake, which is a yellow butter cake filled with three layers of lightly sweetened whipped cream and layers of fresh raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. It is then frosted with whipped cream and decorated with buttercream vines.





www.barcitola.com barcito403 W 12th St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 415-1821 A classic treat from barcito, these churros are handmade and fresh to order. The churros arrive with a double dose of dulce de leche, filled inside and served on a bed of the glaze, a perfect perfect crispy treat after a meal.



www.plancheck.com Plan Check Kitchen + Bar1401 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 857-1364 Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar offers several locations around Los Angeles. Plan Check serves a mashup of donuts and ice cream everyday via the team’s signature cruller specials that were originally launched with the brand’s first location on Sawtelle Boulevard. The crullers are comprised of pâte à choux dough formed into a circular shape, fried to order, and served with adventurous toppings, such as cereal milk, crystallized herbs, key lime cream and root beer froth.





www.cinnaholic.com 2134 Sunset Blvd Suite ELos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 844-3944 Cinnaholic offers dairy and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free cinnamon rolls, created fresh in-house daily, with over 30 different frosting flavors and a variety of different toppings. The first layer of the Cookie Monster Roll is a thick spread of cream-cheese frosting, followed by a layer of the homemade cookie dough and finished with a layer of chocolate sauce.





www.ocean-prime.com Ocean Prime9595 Wilshire BoulevardBeverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 859-4818 Ocean Prime, a modern American seafood centric restaurant located in Beverly Hills, has a great play on the classic carrot cake dessert with their famed Ten Layer Carrot Cake. The cake features cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup, and ten layers of moist cake.





www.cassiala.com Cassia1314 7th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-6699 Co-Pastry Chefs Zoe and Laurel Almerinda prepare French-inspired desserts that weave in Southeast Asian flavors to accompany Chef Bryant Ng’s French-inspired plates that with Southeast Asian flavor profiles. A signature since day one, their Vietnamese Coffee Pudding is served in a little blue coffee cup, topped with fresh whipped cream and served with cookies.





tallulasrestaurant.com Tallula’s118 Entrada Dr.Santa Monica, CA 90402(310) 526-0027 Tallula’s is the latest addition to the Rustic Canyon Family of Restaurants where Chef/Partner Jeremy Fox’s menu features ingredient-driven, rustic, Mexican comfort food and a dessert menu. Created from Rustic Canyon Family’s Head Baker Zoe Nathan and Bakery Director of Operations, Laurel Almerinda, the menu offers an array of festive Latin desserts. One of the signatures is the Tres Leches Cake with honey, chamomile, and fresh market berries.





www.patinagroup.com Kendall’s Brasserie135 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-7322 Located at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, Kendall’s Brasserie is a modern, vibrant take on the traditional French brasserie. One of the signature desserts include the Floating Island with crème anglaise, poached meringue, candied almonds, and caramel sauce.





www.odysandpenelope.com Odys + Penelope127 South La Brea Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1033 Acclaimed husband and wife chef team Quinn and Karen Hatfield showcase their inventive, seasonal cuisine at Odys + Penelope. The Chocolate Rye Pie with peanut crumble and vanilla malted ice cream, is Karen Hatfield’s signature dessert and is a mainstay on the menu. Breaking away from using traditional flours, she instead use rye for her crust which adds some nuttiness and is a great pairing with the chocolate.





www.joansonthird.com Joan’s on Third8350 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 The trendy café/marketplace and vibrant epicurean emporium offers café-style seating and an abundant selection of gourmet goods, pastries and desserts. Perhaps the most iconic is Joan McNamara’s Crown Cake, her take on a strawberry shortcake packed with fresh strawberries and whipped cream





valerieconfections.com Valerie Confections3360 W 1st St.Los Angeles, CA 90004(213) 739-8149 To create Chasen’s Banana Shortcake, Valerie Gordon researched the stories behind the dessert, as well as interviewing people who frequented Chasen’s, the old-Hollywood restaurant in service for almost 60 years. The cake is a rum-laced shortcake filled with bananas and whipped cream with a banana sauce and chocolate sauce served on the side.





www.woodleyproper.com Woodley Proper16101 Ventura Blvd #245Encino, California 91436(818) 906-9775 Pastry chef/owner Margarita Kallas-Lee serves up brioche donuts with powdered sugar and bergamot whipped cream at Woodley Proper. As with all of her dessert inventions, nostalgia is the key driving force behind each creation. For this dessert, she took the idea of tea and crumpets with her spin incorporating bergamot into the whipped cream and making crispy, fluffy, sweet and savory donuts. To top them off, Kallas-Lee dusts the donuts with powdered sugar for a nod to fresh beignets.





www.charcoalvenice.com Charcoal Venice425 Washington Blvd.Marina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 751-6794 A riff off his childhood favorite candies, Reese’s and Crunch bars, Chef Josiah Citrin presents the Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Cake. Appearing, in one way or another, on his menus at each of his restaurants, the dessert combines the simple, perfect flavor combination of peanut butter and chocolate in Reese’s peanut butter cups with the added crunchy texture of the Crunch bar.





www.bartong.com Barton G861 N La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90069(310) 388-1888 Barton G shocks and awes its guests constantly through design and imaginative menu items like their Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all themed dessert. This dessert is brought to the table by a waiter wearing an apron and wielding mask who then torches the white chocolate ‘gold bar’, exposing the rich graham cracker crusted ganache tart with meringue and dulce de leche served with chocolate feuilletine golden nitro ice cream nuggets on the side.





www.cliffsedgecafe.com Cliff’s Edge3626 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 666-6116 Chef Michael Bryant presents his classic, light and refreshing fluffy Beignets in this charming Silver Lake space. The desserts are served with a bright, tangy passion fruit curd that perfectly balances out a creamy Crème Anglaise and a sweet Dulce de Leche.





www.71above.com 71 Above633 W. 5th Street, 71st FloorLos Angeles, CA 90071(213) 712-2683 71 Above presents unobstructed views and high-end cuisine on the 71st floor of the U.S. Bank Tower building. Pastry chef Gregory Baumgartner takes the idea of a classic Strawberries and Cream, and shakes it up to dazzling effect and adds the seasonality of ingredients in California into a dessert that screams summer. An homage to your past, Strawberries and Cream is made with strawberry sorbet and Granita, crème Anglaise, tapioca, fennel, balsamic and cream cheese.





Ridges Churro Bar Ridges Churro Bar The dessert that put Ridges Churro Bar on the map is their original Fruity Pebble Sundae. Started back in 2015, owners of Ridges Churro Bar are husband and wife James and Nancy, wanted to create and take the classic cinnamon sugar churro to a whole other level, creating a social media sensation. The churro is covered in a fruity pebble flavor and is be paired with a cup of vanilla ice cream creating their Fruity Pebble Sundae.





blackmarketliquorbar.com Black Market Liquor and Bar11915 Ventura Blvd.Studio City, CA 91604(818) 446-2533 The Fluffernutter is composed of two slices of brioche bread loaded with peanut butter, banana slices, and marshmallow fluff that is then battered, coated in panko bread crumbs and is deep-fried. It is served whole to allow the customer to cut into it and watch the marshmallow fluff ooze out of the sandwich before their eyes. Executive Chef Antonia Lofaso presents this dish as an ode to her Mom even though she wasn’t allowed to have this dish as a child.



www.avecnous.com Avec NousViceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills9291 Burton WayBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 860-8660 The French restaurant located on the lobby floor of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills serves a contemporary take on the classic French bistro in a hip St. Tropez vibe. With a modern twist on the classic Parisian Mille-feuille (thousand leaves) dessert, Avec Nous presents Mille Feuille. Layers of pressed puff pastry are imbedded with cocoa nibs, and the mousse is made with Caramelia, a salted caramel milk chocolate.



www.bestiala.com Bestia2121 E 7th Pl.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 514-5724 At Bestia, Menashe and Gergis work alongside each other to create a true husband and wife team in a contemporary meets industrial Italian restaurant. Fcusing on a from-scratch approach and serving a multi-regional rustic Italian menu, one stand out dessert is their Frozen Strawberry Torte: butter cake, strawberry buttermilk, strawberry sorbet and dulce de leche.





www.thepontela.com The Ponte8265 West Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 746-5130 At Scott Conant’s The Ponte, Pastry Chef Betty Park recently debuted a Coconut Budino, which consists of a coconut custard base, a spiced Mexican hot chocolate ganache layer, whipped cream and a sprinkle of sea salt to balance the sweetness of the dish. The budino is garnished with a spiced chocolate meringue that is finished with thin shavings of Mexican chocolate.





www.thomaskeller.com Bouchon Bistro235 N Canon Dr, 2nd FloorBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 271-9910 Bouchon’s classic Profiteroles are made with vanilla ice cream in the center of a single cream puff (pâte à choux). Your server slowly pours the warm Valrhona chocolate sauce on top, making for a delicious dessert!





www.pitchounbakery.com Pitchoun! Bakery545 S Olive StLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 689-3240 Pitchoun!, which translates to “kiddo!”, is a family-owned French bakery and pastry shop that brings the quintessential French dining experience to the heart of DTLA. Directly opposite Pershing Square indulge on their signature Chocolate éclair which is filled with chocolate pastry cream and topped with homemade chocolate frosting.





www.watergrill.com Water Grill1401 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 394-5669 Water Grill serves a wide range of high quality seafood dishes. After a fresh catch, try the Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, which is made with croissants and topped with Water Grill’s housemade salted caramel ice cream that melts down the sides of the bread pudding.





www.hachela.com Hache LA3319 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 928-2963 Chef Mick Schepers wanted to throwback to the original soft serve stands, so he created a real Wisconsin frozen custard adding an all-American favorite, Oreos, to create a classic custard that everyone loves. Vanilla custard is made in house and mixed with Oreos. It is then topped with homemade whipped cream and Oreo crumble.





churchandstatebistro.com Church & State1850 Industrial St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(213) 405-1434 Chef Tony Esnault wanted to create a playful spin on the traditional French Classic with this dessert choice at Church & State. The Profiteroles here are a take on the cream puff, and the filled pastry puff is accompanied with vanilla ice-cream and chocolate sauce.





www.graciasmadreweho.com Gracias Madre8905 Melrose Ave.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 West Hollywood’s mecca for plant-based Mexican fare has a food and drink menu inspired by the kitchens of Mexico sourced from locally grown organic ingredients. A guest favorite, their Fudge Brownie is gluten-free, cholesterol-free and served with coconut bacon, mezcal caramel and coconut whipped cream.





nighthawkrestaurants.com Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar417 Washington Blvd.Venice, CA 90292(424) 835-4556 Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar is a restaurant concept by Jeremy Fall, serving late night breakfast in a lively bar setting with a 90’s hip hop soundtrack. Along with breakfast food and alcoholic coffee drinks, try their Honey-Espresso Sticky Bun: spiced rum caramel, vanilla bean ice cream, toasted pecans.





www.westbounddtla.com Westbound300 S Santa Fe Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 262-9291 DTLA’s Arts District bar and eatery presents elevated bar snacks by Chef Gary Nguyen and a travel-inspired cocktail menu from Head Bartender Dee Ann Quinones. Finish off your dinner with their popular Brandy Alexander made with Copper and Kings Brandy, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, and Coolhaus’ Tahitian Bean Vanilla Ice Cream.





www.barans2239.com Baran’s 2239502 Pacific Coast HwyHermosa Beach, CA 90254(424) 247-8468 In Hermosa Beach, owners and brothers Jonathan and Jason Baran invite locals and visitors to their casual American fine dining restaurant, Baran’s 2239. Located just a few blocks from the ocean, try their changing dessert/beer paring option or their coffee toffee pudding, which is served in a mug is topped with pecans and made with coffee honey cream.





www.beautyandessex.com Beauty & Essex Los Angeles1615 Cahuenga Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 676-8880 Beauty & Essex features a dessert created by pastry chef Lauren Amedure called the Movie Theater Sundae. The dessert is a vision on everything for a movie experience. The Movie Theater Sundae is comprised of peanut butter pretzels, fudge brownie bits, popcorn ice cream, brown butter caramel and cracker jack type popcorn brittle.





www.pokeme.net Poke Me1244 Westwood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90024(323) 815-1566 Poke Me’s Brick Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are the latest dessert trend with offerings ranging from green tea, vanilla, strawberry and cappuccino.





www.pizzeriamozza.com Pizzeria Mozza641 N Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 297-0101 Owned and operated by Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich and Nancy Silverton, the casual hot-spot serves crisp pizzas, paninis, and specials that rotate through the week. Desserts include their Butterscotch Budino Maldon which includes dark brown sugar, kosher salt, heavy cream, milk, egg, butter, dark rum, crème fraîche, fleur de sel, caramel sauce and served with rosemary-pine nut cookies.





www.redbird.la Redbird114 E 2nd St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 788-1191 Chef Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser’s flagship restaurant Redbird is located inside the former rectory building of Vibiana in DTLA. Pastry chef Kasra Ajdari presents guests a Chocolate Mousse Bar made of praline and passion fruit sorbet.

