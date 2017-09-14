Jack’s 12th Show: The Offspring, 311, Cypress Hill, Gin Blossoms, Lit, and Eve 6 October 7th at FivePoint Amphitheatre. Tickets on sale NOW!

Shake Shack Releases Alcoholic Shake “Jack & Karen”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

Starting Monday, September 18th, certain Shake Shack locations in L.A. will have an alcoholic shake! YAS.

Thanks to Will & Grace heading back to television, Shake Shack will have 2 new shakes!

“Jack & Karen” will be Shake Shack’s new alcohol infused shake, with a prosecco and strawberry custard blend, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and raspberry dust!

There will also be the “Will & Grace” shake with cinnamon marshmallow custard and fudge, but sadly no alcohol in this one! Karen would be so disappointed.

Only available at 2 L.A. locations, the shakes will be sold from September 18th through October 1st.

BONUS: Shake Shack will be partnering with GLAAD and $2 from each purchased shake will go to the LGBTQ organization!

 

