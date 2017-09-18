Best Cheeseburgers In Los Angeles

Most people would agree that adding a slice of delicious cheddar, swiss or other cheese adds something unexplainable to a burger. We’ve rounded up the best spots in Los Angeles to get the tastiest cheeseburgers.





Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 736-2224

www.fathersoffice.com



Dine at either Father’s Office Santa Monica or their Helms Bakery location and get one of the best cheeseburgers in town. With blue cheese, applewood bacon, caramelized onions and tasty arugula, the burger here is widely known as one of the best in town. But, buyer beware: no substations are allowed. It comes the way it comes! Most would agree that it’s perfect just the way it is though.

1018 Montana AveSanta Monica, CA 90403(310) 736-2224Dine at either Father’s Office Santa Monica or their Helms Bakery location and get one of the best cheeseburgers in town. With blue cheese, applewood bacon, caramelized onions and tasty arugula, the burger here is widely known as one of the best in town. But, buyer beware: no substations are allowed. It comes the way it comes! Most would agree that it’s perfect just the way it is though.



Belcampo Meat Co.

1026 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8008

www.belcampomeatco.com



Part country cafe & part butcher shop, this eatery/market serves meat sourced from its own farm. The flagship location in Santa Monica features both a restaurant serving their delicious California cuisine, as well a farm-inspired craft cocktail program. A stand-out item here is their ‘Belcampo Burger’. With butter lettuce, caramelized onions, house sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese on a bread bar brioche bun, this 1/2 pound patty burger is simply divine. Oh, and it comes with a side of their fries which go perfectly with the burger. Find it on their lunch and dinner menus.

1026 Wilshire BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8008Part country cafe & part butcher shop, this eatery/market serves meat sourced from its own farm. The flagship location in Santa Monica features both a restaurant serving their delicious California cuisine, as well a farm-inspired craft cocktail program. A stand-out item here is their ‘Belcampo Burger’. With butter lettuce, caramelized onions, house sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese on a bread bar brioche bun, this 1/2 pound patty burger is simply divine. Oh, and it comes with a side of their fries which go perfectly with the burger. Find it on their lunch and dinner menus.



Plan Check

1800 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 444-1411

www.plancheck.com



On the forefront of burger trends is Los Angeles’ modern American eatery, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, which offers several outposts across the city: Sawtelle, Fairfax, Santa Monica, and Downtown. Executive Chef Ernesto Uchimura’s signature creation, the P.C.B. (Plan Check Burger) utilizes Americanized dashi cheese, ketchup leather—a fruit-roll up like square of dehydrated ketchup—schmaltz onions, and pickles piled high on a crunch bun to create the modern burger. Or, try out their unique and one of a kind Blueprint Burger with smoked blue cheese, pig candy, fried onions and roasted garlic steak sauce.

1800 Sawtelle BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90025(310) 444-1411On the forefront of burger trends is Los Angeles’ modern American eatery, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, which offers several outposts across the city: Sawtelle, Fairfax, Santa Monica, and Downtown. Executive Chef Ernesto Uchimura’s signature creation, the P.C.B. (Plan Check Burger) utilizes Americanized dashi cheese, ketchup leather—a fruit-roll up like square of dehydrated ketchup—schmaltz onions, and pickles piled high on a crunch bun to create the modern burger. Or, try out their unique and one of a kind Blueprint Burger with smoked blue cheese, pig candy, fried onions and roasted garlic steak sauce.



R&D Kitchen

1323 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 395-3314

www.hillstone.com



The menu at Santa Monica’s R&D Kitchen might not be extensive, but the few options they do offer are quite exquisite. At this stylish and bustling gastropub, the cheeseburger is one of those must order items. The cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and creamy cheddar cheese on a house-made egg bun. It may seem like a standard cheeseburger, but trust us, it’s anything but.

1323 Montana AveSanta Monica, CA 90403(310) 395-3314The menu at Santa Monica’s R&D Kitchen might not be extensive, but the few options they do offer are quite exquisite. At this stylish and bustling gastropub, the cheeseburger is one of those must order items. The cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and creamy cheddar cheese on a house-made egg bun. It may seem like a standard cheeseburger, but trust us, it’s anything but.



Ledlow

400 S Main St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 687-7015

www.ledlowla.com



When a regular cheeseburger isn’t enough, leave it up to one of L.A.’s best restaurants to step it up a notch. You can order a single (6 ounce) cheeseburger with cheddar & Emmenthal cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, onions, and green peppercorn mustard. The “Griddled Cheeseburger” as it’s known here comes with their delicious fries too.

400 S Main StLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 687-7015When a regular cheeseburger isn’t enough, leave it up to one of L.A.’s best restaurants to step it up a notch. You can order a single (6 ounce) cheeseburger with cheddar & Emmenthal cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, onions, and green peppercorn mustard. The “Griddled Cheeseburger” as it’s known here comes with their delicious fries too.



The Rockefeller

1209 Highland Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5810

www.eatrockefeller.com



At Manhattan Beach’s Rockefeller gastropub, order up their American Prime Burger. With a double patty, American cheese, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and their special aioli, it’s one you won’t want to miss. Or, their Rockefeller Burger, known to locals as their Wagyu beef burger, offers up another tasty option with taleggio cheese. With wagyu beef, truffle bacon jam, overnight tomatoes, frisee, taleggio cheese, the burger is topped off with garlic aioli for a great touch.

1209 Highland AveManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5810At Manhattan Beach’s Rockefeller gastropub, order up their American Prime Burger. With a double patty, American cheese, tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and their special aioli, it’s one you won’t want to miss. Or, their Rockefeller Burger, known to locals as their Wagyu beef burger, offers up another tasty option with taleggio cheese. With wagyu beef, truffle bacon jam, overnight tomatoes, frisee, taleggio cheese, the burger is topped off with garlic aioli for a great touch.



Eggslut

Grand Central Market

317 S Broadway Stall D-1

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.eggslut.com



Located in Downtown LA’s Grand Central Market, you wouldn’t think a place with “Egg” in it’s name would be on the list for best cheeseburgers, but their version of the classic cheeseburger is a must. With ground certified angus beef, caramelized onions, bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese, and dijonnaise, it’s topped with an over medium egg in a warm brioche bun.

Grand Central Market317 S Broadway Stall D-1Los Angeles, CA 90013Located in Downtown LA’s Grand Central Market, you wouldn’t think a place with “Egg” in it’s name would be on the list for best cheeseburgers, but their version of the classic cheeseburger is a must. With ground certified angus beef, caramelized onions, bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese, and dijonnaise, it’s topped with an over medium egg in a warm brioche bun.



Flintridge Proper

464 Foothill Blvd

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 790-4888

www.theproper.com



Named for the area from which the restaurant is located, Flintridge Proper’s ‘Proper Burger’ keeps eaters coming back time and time. Classic in many ways, restaurant-goers get 1/2 of a pound of burger along with housemade American cheese, thousand island dressing and lettuce. The big and beefy burger is great all on its own but you can add bacon to it too!

464 Foothill BlvdLa Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011(818) 790-4888Named for the area from which the restaurant is located, Flintridge Proper’s ‘Proper Burger’ keeps eaters coming back time and time. Classic in many ways, restaurant-goers get 1/2 of a pound of burger along with housemade American cheese, thousand island dressing and lettuce. The big and beefy burger is great all on its own but you can add bacon to it too!



In-N-Out Burger

245 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(800) 786-1000

www.in-n-out.com



No list of burgers or cheeseburgers could ever be complete without the infamous double double or just plain cheeseburger at In-N-Out. With locations throughout Southern California and beyond, the fast-food chain has expanded its reach and is as celebrated as the invention of fire these days. At In-N-Out, there are a few ways to order, but most would agree that ordering it ‘Animal Style,’ with grilled onions and their special spread, is the way to go. Or, if you’re more of a traditionalist, order it regular. With their delicious buns, fresh lettuce, American cheese, tomato and of course the burger, you can’t go wrong. But, if you want to step it up a notch, order the double double, which comes with double everything the cheeseburger has.

245 Venice BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90034(800) 786-1000No list of burgers or cheeseburgers could ever be complete without the infamous double double or just plain cheeseburger at In-N-Out. With locations throughout Southern California and beyond, the fast-food chain has expanded its reach and is as celebrated as the invention of fire these days. At In-N-Out, there are a few ways to order, but most would agree that ordering it ‘Animal Style,’ with grilled onions and their special spread, is the way to go. Or, if you’re more of a traditionalist, order it regular. With their delicious buns, fresh lettuce, American cheese, tomato and of course the burger, you can’t go wrong. But, if you want to step it up a notch, order the double double, which comes with double everything the cheeseburger has.