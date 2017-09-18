Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Show, Share ‘One More Light’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have announced a special show in honor of singer Chester Bennington.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

According to the announcement, “the band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world.”

The tribute concert was revealed on the same day as Linkin Park released a new music video for “One More Light,” the title track to the band’s most recent album.

“It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it,” explained director (and band member) Joe Hahn in a press statement. “I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection.”

“One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end,” Mike Shinoda shared in a press statement. “In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Public on-sale for the show starts Friday, September 22nd at 10 am Los Angeles time on Ticketmaster.

LP Underground members have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 19th at 12 pm Los Angeles time. Find more information here.