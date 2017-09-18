Toys R Us Explores Bankruptcy Filing: Report

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toys R Us could reportedly file bankruptcy this week, just months ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

The toy giant has hired a law firm to address a $400 million debt load coming due next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Like other big box retail chains, Toys R Us has struggled to keep up with the steady migration of shoppers to online outlets, which have in turn forced prices downward and cut down on in-store visits, The Journal reported.

