California Adventure Gets A Halloween Makeover

By: Crystal Zahler
Let’s get spooky! For the first time, California Adventure is finally decorated for Halloween!
Disneyland always gets Halloween-ified and changes its rides like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain to fit the holiday each year, but this year California Adventure joins the fun with a fully themed park!
Once night falls, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! turns into a different experience called Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Carsland has also been spooked and the cars are even wearing “car-stumes!”
Places in Carsland have punny names like “Radiator Screams” or Mater dressing up as a “van-pire.” Genius.
There’s even deliciously themed treats like a Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae or a Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich at Clarabelle’s Ice Cream shop!
You can also find candy corn cotton candy that looks and taste just like candy corn around the park!
So put on your costume and have a spooktacular time at Disneyland and California Adventure!