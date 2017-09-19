California Adventure Gets A Halloween Makeover

By: Crystal Zahler

Let’s get spooky! For the first time, California Adventure is finally decorated for Halloween!

Disneyland always gets Halloween-ified and changes its rides like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain to fit the holiday each year, but this year California Adventure joins the fun with a fully themed park!

Once night falls, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! turns into a different experience called Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Carsland has also been spooked and the cars are even wearing “car-stumes!”

Places in Carsland have punny names like “Radiator Screams” or Mater dressing up as a “van-pire.” Genius.

There’s even deliciously themed treats like a Bat Wing Raspberry Sundae or a Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich at Clarabelle’s Ice Cream shop!

@disneyland #DCA Halloween had me at Spider Silk Ice Cream Sandwich 🖤🕷🕸 black macaron with charcoal-tart cherry ice cream, popping candy, and blood red raspberry sauce A post shared by Elena Needs A Moment (@elenaneedsamoment) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

You can also find candy corn cotton candy that looks and taste just like candy corn around the park!

So put on your costume and have a spooktacular time at Disneyland and California Adventure!