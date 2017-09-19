‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory’™ Comes To Life At The Hollywood Bowl!

Warner Bros. Pictures’ classic Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory™ will be brought to life when Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory™ in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: A Live-To-Film Celebration premieres on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4!

This special event will feature John Stamos, Elle King, and “Weird Al” Yankovic alongside an all-star cast singing iconic songs as the film plays on the Bowl’s movie screen accompanied by live musicians. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 23rd at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com.