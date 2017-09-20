Billy Corgan Shares ‘Pillbox’ Short Film Trailer

By Scott T. Sterling

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed a trailer for his upcoming short film, Pillbox.

Music from Corgan’s forthcoming full-length, Ogilala, provides the soundtrack for the film and the trailer.

“I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie,” Corgan explained of the synergy between the movie and the album (via Pitchfork). “Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.”

Pillbox will be screened at theaters in in London, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York next month.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale September 22nd at 11 a.m. PST and will available on Ogilala.com. Screening attendees will receive limited-edition posters.

Check out the trailer below.