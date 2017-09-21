Bloody Mary Festival Is Happening This Weekend!

By: Crystal Zahler

If you’re looking for the most creative ways to drink alcoholic tomato juice, then you’re in luck because there’s a Bloody Mary Festival in L.A. this weekend!

Hosted by the Bloody Mary Liberation Party, entry inside will include unlimited tastes of 10 unique Bloody Marys and Micheladas in L.A.

Bloody Mary drinks will be served from The Attic on Broadway, Middle Bar, Vampire Gourmet Bloody Mary, and more!

Micheleadas from Chinolada will also be available, along with food vendors and live music.

The Bloody Mary Festival is Saturday, September 23rd from noon until 4:30pm and tickets can be purchased here for $45.

Whether it’s your hangover cure from a crazy Friday night or your drink of choice, head over to try the wide variety of Bloody Marys!