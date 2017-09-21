Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite for Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

By Robyn Collins

Former KISS bandmates Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley reunited Wednesday, Sept. 20, for the first time in 16 years, for a good cause.

The rockers played for a Hurricane Harvey Benefit, supporting the charity MATTER, who work in partnership with on-ground relief organizations to source and ship the items needed most in the affected areas devastated by the recent hurricane.

They performed back “Parasite,” “Cold Gin,” and “Shock Me.”

“I come from nothing, I couldn’t even speak English when I came to America,” Simmons said, according to CBS Minnesota, “Because America has been so good to me and given me the life I never dreamed that I would have, you must give back.”

Frehley joined Simmon’s solo band for the fundraiser.

As he welcomed Frehley on stage, Simmons said, “Before you were born, 1973, this guy and I, the two of us, put together the band,” adding, “He still looks great, doesn’t he?”

The concert also featured former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder, Cheap Trick, The Jayhawks and Minnesota’s Flipp.

The two legends also worked together recently on two songs for Frehley’s upcoming album.