Best 2017 Fall Music Festivals In And Around Los Angeles

Summer may be winding down but the Los Angeles music festival season is just heating up – and best of all, you won’t have to brave the summer heat! The fall is jam packed with several top notch events, many of which take your standard fest fare to a whole other level. Whether you’re a fan of rock, hip-hop, EDM, or everything in between, there a festival for everyone coming up in the next few months.



Music Tastes Good

Marina Green Park

386 E. Shoreline Dr.

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.mtglb.co

Dates: September 30 – October 1, 2017 Marina Green Park386 E. Shoreline Dr.Long Beach, CA 90802Dates: September 30 – October 1, 2017 Good is certainly an understatement for this Long Beach music and food festival which made a triumphant debut last year. This time around the music side of things is highlighted by an impressively diverse lineup including recently reunited headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney, along with Big Freedia, shoegaze pioneers Ride, and Los Lobos who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic album Kiko by performing it in full. Then, of course, there’s the food, which brings together top chefs from the LBC and New Orleans. This is a fest that is sure to satisfy.



Escape: Psycho Circus

NOS Events Center

689 S. E St.

San Bernadino, CA 92408

www.escapehalloween.com

Dates: October 27 – 28, 2017 NOS Events Center689 S. E St.San Bernadino, CA 92408Dates: October 27 – 28, 2017 Produced by the team behind Electric Daisy Carnival, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Life Is Beautiful, this fully-immersive Halloween weekend experience is guaranteed to provide more thrills and chills than a screening of “It.” Spread across four ghoulishly named stages, the lineup of EDM heavyweights including Zedd, R3hab, Afrojack, and Tiësto is sure to have attendees screaming. But what makes this frightening fest truly special is The Asylum, a 32,000 square foot scare zone complete with 30 distinct environments, 120 interactive performers, plus movie-quality set design and special effects. This is a festival where you definitely want to dress to impress.



Desert Daze

Institute of Mentalphysics

59700 Twentynine Palms Highway

Joshua Tree, CA 92252

www.desertdaze.org

Dates: October 12 – 15, 2017 Institute of Mentalphysics59700 Twentynine Palms HighwayJoshua Tree, CA 92252Dates: October 12 – 15, 2017 Enjoy a long weekend of music in the desert without having to endure three digit temps at this expertly curated music and arts experience. Desert Daze’s home base, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Institute of Mentalphysics, tells you all you need to know about the vibe of this annual retreat. Aside from enjoying headliners such as Iggy Pop, Spirtualized, and the recently united Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile and the Sea Lice, the weekend will be packed with film screenings, art installations and even metaphysical workshops. Attendees have the option of purchasing a camping pass for the weekend or renting cottages and apartments located within the festival grounds.



Red Bull Music Academy

Various Locations in Los Angeles

la.redbullmusicacademy.com

Dates: October 6 – 29, 2017 Various Locations in Los AngelesDates: October 6 – 29, 2017 Red Bull is back for their annual month-long takeover of Los Angeles. As in previous years, the ubiquitous energy drink company has lined up a variety of amazing events throughout the city. You’ll definitely want to catch Annie Clark’s special performance of St. Vincent: Fear the Future to the Paramount Studios backlot. Then there’s Flying Lotus (reprising his 3D stunner which debuted at this year’s FYF Fest) and Thundercat co-headlining back-to-back shows at Hollywood Forever. Oh, and you don’t want to miss a conservation with Ice-T because that dude has plenty to say. Basically, you’re going to have a jam-packed October.



Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.campfloggnaw.com

Dates: October 28-29, 2017 Exposition Park700 Exposition Park Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90037Dates: October 28-29, 2017 Tyler the Creator’s annual good time extravaganza returns with arguably its best lineup yet. If anyone can gather the likes of Solange, Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, Justice and oft-sampled vibraphonist extraordinaire Roy Ayers, it’s Tyler, who will be performing his own headlining set which is sure to include many of his talented pals. Though it will hard to pull yourself away from the festival stages, Camp Flog Gnaw also offers a variety of rides which are included with admission. If your weekend wouldn’t be complete without taking home an over-sized stuffed animal, festival-goers have the option of purchasing a single-day unlimited carnival games pass.



The Growlers Six

LA Waterfront

600 Sampson Way

San Pedro, CA 90731

www.thegrowlers.com

Dates: October 28 – 29, 2017 LA Waterfront600 Sampson WaySan Pedro, CA 90731Dates: October 28 – 29, 2017 Dana Point’s own The Growlers are no strangers to putting together can’t miss local fests. For the past five years they’ve been the force behind the always-anticipated Beach Goth gatherings. This time around, they’ve put together The Growlers Six, which will take over the LA Waterfront Halloween Weekend. Each day the band will be joined by artists representing an incredible array of musical genres. Like reggae? Sly & Robbie, Steel Pulse, and Hepcat will be there. Punk more your thing? How about Fear, Mike Watt, and Bad Brains? Dig Tuareg sounds? Boom, Tinariwen. Not to mention Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, Danny Brown, and the list goes on and on. Basically, this will probably be your only opportunity to catch the B-52s and Butthole Surfers on the same bill.

Article by David Klein.